First responder and emergency officials conduct Simulated Crash and Training Exercise

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — First Responders and emergency officials are training in case of a major plane disaster.

Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management conducted a simulated crash and training exercise over two days.

This training take place every three years and gives first responders to run through their response to such a disaster.

During the training emergency crews respond like it was a hazmat situation they also have to communicate with other crews as they identify fatalities, and transport injured passengers to the hospital.

“This year we had a revised airport operation and emergency plan, we also had a brand new revised emergency operations plan we were able to test through this exercise. So we learned a lot, as always, communications are always key, and so we figured out some different ways to do that, but it was very successful,” said Chip Orton, Director of Emergency Management.

This year the training was scaled down and split among multiple locations due to the pandemic.