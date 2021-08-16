First outpatient total hip replacement surgery in Amarillo performed at Surgery Center of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hospital recovery from total hip replacement surgery could last several days.

The Surgery Center of Amarillo is offering it now to where you could go home the same day of the operation.

“We’re happy to offer it here and get you home to sleep in your own bed at night and not have to stay in the hospital,” said Dr. Tyler Cooper, Orthopedic Surgeon with Top of Texas Orthopedics.

Dr. Cooper describes what it is like on now having the ability to send patients home on the same day that they have a total hip replacement orientation at the Surgery Center of Amarillo.

“We get the surgery done first thing in the morning and we let you recover here and we let you walk out of the surgery center about mid-afternoon,” said Dr. Cooper.

Dr. Cooper said the surgery is about 90 minutes long and that there is not much of a difference from making it outpatient to what they had done in the past.

“The goals of the operation are to completely resurface the entire hip joint, both the femoral head and the hip socket gets replaced in a hip replacement. We’ve just been changing up some of our techniques and our pain management protocols to be able to get people home in a safe manner and a comfortable manner,” said Dr. Cooper.

Their first recipient of the operation was Travis Stump.

Stump said he was having a lot of hip problems while performing every-day activities.

“Driving got really bad and I did a consult with Dr. Cooper over there and he took a bunch of x-rays and found out what was wrong with my hip. I just needed to get it tended to so I could get back to doing things that I needed to get done,” said Stump.

Stump said so far so good.

“I’ve been doing therapy for three weeks. I’m walking and doing everything I need to do. It’s a massive improvement. Let’s just put it that way,” said Stump.

Dr. Cooper said that with COVID-19 cases ramping up again, outpatient surgeries like these can help people avoid having to stay in a hospital setting longer than they have to.

Dr. Cooper also said that they are hoping to offer outpatient total shoulder replacement surgeries in the future as well.