AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Physicians Surgical Hospitals, a nurse was nominated for an award from the not-for-profit DAISY Foundation, which focuses on programs recognizing the efforts of nurses.

The announcement detailed that Katie Sherman of Physicians Surgical Hospitals was honored with The First DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses as part of the foundation’s recognition programs.

The foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after his death in 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), an autoimmune disease. PSH’s announcement detailed that the Barnes family was inspired by the care Patrick and his family received from nurses, and spurred them toward creating an avenue to express gratitude for the differences nurses can make in the lives of their patients and patient families.

“We are delighted to honor our first DAISY recipient here at Physicians Surgical Hospitals for the gentle acts of human compassion that sometimes can go unnoticed,” said Chief Nursing Officer Vicki Powers, “Reading the nomination letters for all of our nurses has been such a pleasure, and does not surprise me with the impact they are making on our patients’ lives. The emotion on Katie’s face when we announced that she was our DAISY Honoree, and read her nomination card was encouraging and heartfelt. We are so proud of you Katie!”

DAISY Honorees have access to a range of grants and scholarship opportunities through the program, according to its website, including reduced tuition and certification fees and grants for medical mission work.