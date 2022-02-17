AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by FirstCapital Bank of Texas (FCB), the business has partnered with Storybridge to host a book drive from Feb. 17 – 18 and Feb. 22 – 25, aiming to gather new and gently used books.

The drive is open to the community, said FCB, and books can be dropped off at any branch location in Amarillo during regular business hours. However, the bank also noted that its facilities will be closed Monday, Feb. 21 in observance of Presidents Day, and will not be accepting book donations.

FirstCapital Bank locations in Amarillo include a facility at 3900 S. Soncy Road and 7100 Hillside Road.

Storybridge has also continued to operate projects such as its Free Book Fairs program, Little Free Libraries, and Born to Read 806. More information can be found here on the assorted programs, partnered area schools, and ways to help the nonprofit.