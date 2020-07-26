First Baptist Church Auto Ministry helping others

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Helping others in need, that is what the First Baptist Auto Ministry is doing for people who have hit difficult times.

The First Baptist Church Auto Ministry takes in used cars, bicycles, and computers that they can refurbish and give them to those in need.

Don Judd, one of the leaders of the Auto Ministry said they serve a greater need than themselves.

“But we fill, the ministry with all of the items that are donated to, we fill a need in each of those categories,” said Judd.

Judd said they donate to many different causes.

“We donate to wounded warriors. We do people that age out of the welfare system, we help senior citizens and church members and we have people that come to Amarillo, who are foreigners that show up with nothing,” said Judd.

Judd added that they also donate computers to seniors who are entering college and can’t afford them.

Judd said that the response to the program is pure gratitude, such as a wounded warrior they recently helped out.

“We gave him a vehicle, he now has a job, he’s finished all of his treatment and he is very active in his church. So you really done something for him, than rather give him something,” said Judd.

Judd said the donations did slow down when COVID-19 hit the area, but have picked back up again the last couple of months.

If you are looking to donate to the program, you can call First Baptist Church at 806-373-2891 and they can direct you to one of the guys with the program.

