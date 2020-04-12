First Baptist Church Amarillo’s choir performs Easter chorus from home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Choir for First Baptist Church Amarillo may not have been able to meet in person for Easter, but that didn’t stop them from putting out an Easter chorus for everyone to hear.

First Baptist Church Amarillo like many churches have been doing their Sunday services digitally. But this Easter Sunday the Amarillo church stood out just a little more than others when their Choir posted an Easter Chorus to their Facebook page.

The post included members of the First Baptist Church Amarillo choir at their own homes, but still singing together for what made an amazing hallelujah chorus.