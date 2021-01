SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) - According to the New Mexico Finance Authority, 6,642 small businesses will be receiving grants, expending $100 million in funds from the Small Business CARES Relief Grants.

The New Mexico Legislature authorized the Small Business CARES Relief Grants during the November 2020 Special Session. The fund originated from the Federal CARES Act stimulus and is part of a larger $319 million aid package for New Mexico. These grants are intended to provide financial support to businesses and industries in the state experiencing severe economic impact due to the pandemic, said the Authority.