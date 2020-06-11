Fires on the High Plains

AMARILLO/ GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Hot and dry weather has caused another active grass fire day in the area.

As of right now, crews in Gray County are at one near the Gray Roberts County line.

The Gray County Sheriff’s Office said this fire started earlier today, and was knocked down, but crews had to be called back out around 2 pm this afternoon.

Gray County Fire. Courtesy Jason Boggs

Crews in Potter County battled what they called a “large grass fire” north of the airport between highway 60 and highway 136.

As of about 4:15 pm Potter County fire officials said the fire is under control.

We’ll have more information on these fires as it becomes available.