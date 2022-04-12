AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that the fire at S. Virginia Street at around noon Tuesday has been ruled arson.

AFD said crews were called to a structure fire at Westlawn and S. Virginia and found smoke showing from a vacant split-level home. Firefighters entered the home and found a small fire in the backroom of the house and quickly brought it under control.

AFD said this is the second fire that was started in that home in the last two weeks and ruled both fires as arson.