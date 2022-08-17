AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reported that fire crews responded to a structure fire just before midnight on Tuesday.

AFD stated that crews were called to the 1200 block of S. Cleveland where they found fire showing from the rear corner of a small home.

Firefighters, according to AFD, pulled attack lines from the truck and began to control the fire “without incident.”

AFD reported no injuries while the Fire Marshal’s Office continued to investigate the fire.

