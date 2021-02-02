Firefighters respond to hotel fire on E Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Confirmed by the Amarillo Fire Department, crews are responding to a fire on East Amarillo Boulevard, coming out of a hotel.
Crews on scene report that the fire is in the wall between two units – drivers in the area are asked to use caution.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
