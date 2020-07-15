Firefighters brave the triple digit heat to keep public safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Fire Rescue said preparation is key for those firefighters braving the heat.

“Every time you get on the scene of a fire you have all this extra gear on. You’ve got structure gear that’s an inch thick and weighs about 60 pounds,” said Potter County Fire Rescue’s Public Information Officer Steven Denny.

Not only do they have to deal with the threat of a fire but they also have to ensure their safety from the triple-digit temperatures.

“We train on the best ways to attack a fire, the best ways to put a fire out, and that sort of thing,” Denny explained. “We also encourage the members to use other methods to keep themselves in shape. We’ve got workout facilitates at our fire station.”

Those workout facilities help to keep fire fighters ready for whatever call they receive.

“So the most important thing is to stay fit and stay hydrated and be ready at a moments notice,” Denny said.

Training for the unexpetcted is one way to keep fire fighters on their toes for those “just in case” moments.

“We try to make it as realistic as possible. We have smoke and sometimes we put live fire down,” Denny explained.

