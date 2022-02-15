AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The National Weather Service of Amarillo said the region can expect multiple types of weather through Thursday, including fire weather.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to ready resources to fight fires across the state, including in the Amarillo area.

Gov. Abbott’s statement said that included resources from the Texas A&M Forest Service, including 75 firefighters and 15 fire engines, plus much more air support.

Until Wednesday night, the NWS the fire threat in the Panhandle area is forecasted to be elevated and extreme in some areas.

MyHighPlains.com‘s Chief Meteorologist, John Harris, said even with recent snowfall, the area remains dry.

On Tuesday, he said grasses in the area were primed for wildfire danger, thanks to low humidity and high winds.

“We’re still very dry and it takes only one afternoon like this, with the winds blowing out of the Southwest, a parched wind, to really dry out those grasses,” said Harris. “And before you know it, they’re ready to go again for a fire.”

The Amarillo Fire Department‘s Community Liaison, Jeff Justus, said people should take extra precautions.

“You know, don’t flick cigarettes out the car window. Don’t drag any chains if you’re hauling a load with your vehicle. Don’t park your vehicle and tall dry vegetation,” said Justus. “If you’re welding, be mindful of your sparks. Have water available. You know, just really watch everything that you do, knowing that those winds are going to affect that fire.”

Justus encourages people to make sure their smoke detectors are working and to have an escape plan.

“Majority of these fires happen in the middle of the night,” He continued. “You get woken up, you’re confused, you can’t see. It really helps a lot if you can practice that escape plan.”

Justus also said closing your bedroom door before going to sleep can help keep you safe from a fire.

“That single act of closing your door could save your life because if a fire is in the kitchen, for example, that’s going to prevent most of the heat and smoke from getting into your bedroom, giving you more time to escape the fire,” Justus added. “You can go out the window. If you can’t get out of your bedroom, stay in the bedroom with the door closed and call 911. We’re usually there within three to four minutes.”

Luckily, Harris said the region could see some relief by Wednesday night, and any moisture will help keep the wildfire threat at bay for a few days.

“We have energy coming in from the west. We have cold air coming in from the north,” said Harris. “So, we could honestly see thunderstorms breaking out across our central and eastern counties, followed by freezing rain and snow into early on Thursday morning, and then it clears out by Thursday afternoon. So we have the whole gamut of weather headed our way.”

Harris said the next chance for wildfire threats will be Sunday at the earliest, continuing into Monday and Tuesday of next week.

“If we get some rain and snow late tomorrow night into Thursday morning that will help because even if we don’t have the quality in the snowflakes, again, it will take a few days before you’d have the setup again, to get the wildfire threat going again,” Harris said on Tuesday. “So anything would help but we’re still a half an inch of rain below normal right now. We need to get some moisture in here.”