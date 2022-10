AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fire Slice Pizzeria recently announced that it will be supporting Panhandle Breast Health during the month of October.

Fire Slice, located at 7306 SW 34th, detailed that for every Think Pink Strawberry Blondie dessert purchased, the pizzeria will donate $1 to Panhandle Breast Health.

The strawberry blondie will be topped with homemade vanilla ice cream and whipped cream, Fire Slice said.

Visit the Fire Slice Pizzeria website for more information.