LIVE UPDATES: Tracking Wednesday’s fires on the High Plains

Grassfire ongoing south of Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Around noon Wednesday, officials reported that crews were sent to a grassfire just south of the Moore County line.

Grassfire on McCormick Road ‘under control’

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Fire Department reported that the grassfire in the 2300 block of McCormick Road has been brought under control.

Fire reported west of Goodwell

TEXAS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Fire department personnel were reported as responding to a grass fire west of Goodwell in Texas County. Often cited as due to extreme winds, the High Plains has seen multiple fires, overturned semi-trucks, and power outages through Wednesday.

Parker Creek Fire reported south of Channing, near Hartley County, Oldham County line

Smoke from the area of the Parker Creek Fire south of Channing. Photo from Judd Baker.

Smoke from the area of the Parker Creek Fire south of Channing. Photo from Judd Baker.

CHANNING, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are responding to fire south of Channing near the Hartley County and Oldham County line Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Hartley County Sheriff’s Office said the fire started near a gravel pit. Around 1 p.m., officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service stated they were responding to a request for assistance in the Parker Creek Fire. Officials stated that the fire is an estimated 1,000 acres and is 0% contained.

Around noon on Wednesday, the Oldham County Sheriff’s Office reported that 285 Northbound at Boys Ranch Pit was closed due to the fire, and encouraged the community to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.