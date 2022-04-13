AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Preparation is a life-saving key when it comes to wildfires. Evacuations plans are a part of that preparation.

Texas A&M Forest Service Wildland Urban Interface Coordinator Juan Rodriguez said having an evacuation route is a good place to start.

“Taking into consideration that ingress and egress, can you get out of this location with heavy smoke in the air, and also with emergency vehicles coming in, and other people who are looking to evacuate as well,” said Rodriguez.

Potter County Gire and Rescue’s Public Information Officer, Steven Denny, said to make sure to have an emergency kit prepped and ready to go.

“You want to have a couple of days’ supply of medicine in there because in the event that your home was destroyed, you’re not going to have any of those things,” said Denny. “You want to keep copies of personal documents and important things. You want to keep a little bit of food and water with you just in case you get cut off from civilization for a few hours.”

Chief Meteorologist John Harris said staying alert to conditions is also important.

“Make sure that you have some source of information coming in, whether it’s by radio or by the cell phone or the mobile device. And, you know, just heed evacuation,” said Harris.

Rodriguez said to also have a plan for livestock.

“If your livestock is readily available to access, then have that place are have that plan in place to be able to get to them, being able to load them up and have a designated area where you can drop off your livestock, ” said Rodriguez. “If they’re in a spot where it would be hard and time is of the essence, then opening up gates for your livestock to allow them to escape the fire themselves is a good plan.”

Both Rodriguez and Denny said one of the biggest parts of your plan is to make sure you have defensible space.

“Mow the grass around your home, keep all the combustible or flammable materials stored away from your home. Clean out your gutters so that there’s no leaves or debris in there that could catch sparks or embers,” said Denny.

“A lot of times we see these homes get impacted after the fact of the fire with that ember wash coming in. So really having that defensible space is key,” added Rogriguez.