Fire northwest of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A grass fire is currently being fought northwest of Amarillo near Horshoe and FM 1061.

The fire is on the north side of FM 1061.

According to officials on site, they are prepared to evacuate people north of FM 1061.

When more information is released, we will share it here.

