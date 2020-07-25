AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A fire in Amarillo this morning sent one person to the hospital.
The Amarillo Fire Department said they responded to a residential structure fire on Saturday, July 25, located at 2020 Wichita at 8:27 a.m.
According to the AFD they arrived at the scene by 8:32 a.m.
The first crew their said they reported a small amount of brown smoke coming from the gable ends of the residence.
AFD then started attacking the fire from the outside into the attic space, while a crew went into the house to finish extinguishing and to perform a search.
AFD said it was then crews found an unconscious person, they also added that they had the fire under control by 8:51 am.
Emergency aid was given and the patient was transported to the hospital, according to AFD.
The fire is estimated to have caused around $10,000 worth of damage.
AFD said, the Fire Marshal’s office was called to the scene, and the fire is still under investigation.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Fire in Amarillo sends person to hospital
- LIVE BLOG: Pounding waves, wild winds precede Hurricane Hanna’s arrival at Texas coast
- WATCH: John Lewis’s celebration of life starts in hometown of Troy, Alabama
- Weekend weather outlook
- Lone Star Conference makes announcement about Fall sports