Fire in Amarillo off SE Loop 335

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Multiple Fire departments are fighting a large grass fire on SE Loop 335.
The Randall County Sheriffs Office Twitter tweeted at 5:50 P.M.that the fire is in an area that runs from Eastern to Farmers, and much of the Loop 335 is closed to traffic.
According to our crew at the scene, the fire is just about out.
We will have more information when it becomes available.
