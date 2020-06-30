Fire in Amarillo off SE Loop 335

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Multiple Fire departments are fighting a large grass fire on SE Loop 335.

Traffic Alert: Multiple fire departments are actively fighting a large grass fire on SE Loop 335. The area runs from Eastern to Farmers, and much of Loop 335 is closed to traffic. Please find alternate routes and allow firefighters to do their job! — Randall County S. O. (@RandallCountySO) June 30, 2020

The Randall County Sheriffs Office Twitter tweeted at 5:50 P.M.that the fire is in an area that runs from Eastern to Farmers, and much of the Loop 335 is closed to traffic.

According to our crew at the scene, the fire is just about out.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

