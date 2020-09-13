Fire in Amarillo causes est. $20,000, sends one person to hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A fire in Amarillo on Sunday afternoon caused an estimated $20,000 worth of damage and caused one person to be transported to the hospital.

At 1:32 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 6409 College in Amarillo. AFD said they were able to arrive at 1:37 p.m. and entered the house to perform a search as well as complete extinguishment of the fire.

AFD said the fire was under control at 1:48 p.m. and that two adults were treated for smoke inhalation, and one even was transported to the hospital.

Crews also revived two dogs by providing supplemental oxygen, however one dog, one cat, and several fish were deceased on scene, according to AFD.

