Fire in Amarillo causes an est. $10,000 worth of damage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A fire in Amarillo Saturday morning caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage.

The Amarillo Fire Department said they responded to a structure fire on Saturday, August 29, at 12:01 a.m. at 802 S. Russell.

AFD said initial crews arrived at 12:43 a.m. and found a large amount of fire and smoke coming from the front of a residential structure, but were able to extinguish the flames from the front by 12:59 a.m.

AFD said no occupants were home at the time of the fire, and that the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate the cause of the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.

