Fire in Amarillo causes an est. $10,000 worth of damage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A fire in Amarillo caused approximately $10,000 worth of damage, according to the Amarillo Fire Department.

AFD said they responded to a reported structure fire at 1:11 p.m. and arrived at the scene by 1:14 p.m.

According to AFD, the first unit on the scene found smoke coming from the front door and at the floor line of the structure.

Firefighters then made entry and found a moderate amount of fire and heavy smoke, before they determined the fire had spread to the crawl space under the floor, according to AFD.

Crews then made multiple openings in the floor to extinguish all of the fire and said they had it under control by 1:30 p.m.

AFD said no one was home at the time of the call.

The Fire Marshal Office was called, and the incident is under investigation.

