Fire in Amarillo causes ammunition to discharge

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department said they responded to a fire early Sunday morning at a strip mall that caused ammunition discharge.

On Sunday, September 20, at 1:36 a.m. the AFD said they responded to a smoke investigation at 3409 S. Georgia St. and arrived at the scene by 1:42 a.m., and found heavy smoke coming from a strip mall and requested a first alarm response.

AFD said the fire was found to be spreading from one store to the other stores on both sides. Due to the amount of fire and the size of the building, AFD said a third alarm response was called for, making for a total of 12 AFD units responding for the fire.

According to the fire department, one of the retail spaces contained a large amount of ammunition, and the fire caused the ammunition to discharge, making it difficult for their crews to enter the space.

As of 5:45am, AFD said crews were still on scene working to extinguish the fire. They said it appeared that the spread of fire had been contained but crews would remain on scene until total extinguishment of the fire was confirmed.

AFD did add that no injuries had been reported and that the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was on the scene but had not been able to begin an investigation at that time.

More from MyHighPlains.com: