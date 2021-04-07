UPDATE: One dead after trailer fire on Morning Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Fire Department, one man has died after a Camper trailer was engulfed in flame early this morning.

The Amarillo Fire Department said that firefighters were sent to a reported trash fire around Morning Drive and Central at around 6 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the trailer “fully involved in fire.”

Said the report, “After the initial knock-down of the fire, Firefighters made entry into the structure and discovered the body of a deceased male. It appears that he was homeless and seeking shelter inside the camper trailer.”

The fire is still under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

According to station crew, responders are still on the scene investigating the incident. Drivers are advised to take a different route past the area, if possible, and be mindful of emergency vehicles.