Update: 7:15 p.m.
Texas A&M Forest Service reports that the fire is 550 acres and 30% contained.
According to Steven Denny with Potter County Fire-Rescue, forward progress on the fire has been stopped.
Original Story
DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fire crews are working a grass fire near North 287 north of the Canadian River Thursday.
According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the “Turkey Feather” Fire is 350 acres and 20% contained.
According to officials, the fire is north of the river and west of Highway 287. Potter County Fire-Rescue, Randal County Fire, Texas Forest Service, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office and Potter County Road and Bridge are working the fire.
