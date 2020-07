HALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Hall County on what they are calling the Oxbow Fire. The fire is Southwest of Memphis.

The fire is estimated to be 2,000 acres and 10% contained.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Hall County on the #OxbowFire. The fire is estimated to be 2,000 acres and 10% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/pcOnMwz2Sz — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 12, 2020

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.