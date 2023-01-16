AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that crews were called to a fire in northwest Amarillo Monday afternoon.

According to AFD, crews were called to the scene of a fire involving an RV, sheds, and several lawnmowers on NW 16th. AFD said crews arrived on the scene at 3:49 p.m. and were able to get the fire under control at 3:57 p.m.

AFD said six units and 18 firefighters were on the scene.

Officials said there was no damage to the home and no injuries were reported. The Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the incident.