Fire crews on scene of grass fire at Smelter and Hastings

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Captain Cody Snyder, fire crews are on scene of a grassfire at Smelter and Hastings.

According to Snyder, Potter County Fire is on scene also.

Update: According to a Facebook post from AFD, the Amarillo Fire Department and Potter County fire Crews are working a large grassfire on Smelter RD., south of Hastings.

Smoke from the fire has entered the city, and AFD is asking people to avoid the area.

According to AFD, 11 AFD units have responded to this fire and the Texas A&M Forest Service.

AFD reported that the fire likely started on the side of the road and is about 200 acres.



Courtesy Amarillo Fire Dept. Facebook page









This story will update as more information becomes available.

UPDATE 5:27 p.m.: According to AFD the main body of the fire is knocked down and crews are putting out hotspots.