Fire crews find 3 dead dogs after fire at a residence

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports crews were dispatched to a fire in the 1500 block of N Washington.
AFD said when crews arrived the fire was out and firefighters performed a search and rescue and found three dead dogs in the residence.
AFD said no one else was at home at the time of the fire.
Fire Marshals were called and an investigation of the fire is ongoing said AFD.
- Amarillo Police Department sees lower calls for service, double DWI arrests over July 4th weekend
- A Clovis inmate has been sentence to 11 years in prison for Possession of a Controlled Substance
- LIVE: Searchers at collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’
- Curry County reports road closures due to rain
- Book tells story of Olympics’ ‘resilience’ through political cartoons