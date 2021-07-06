Fire crews find 3 dead dogs after fire at a residence

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports crews were dispatched to a fire in the 1500 block of N Washington.

AFD said when crews arrived the fire was out and firefighters performed a search and rescue and found three dead dogs in the residence.

AFD said no one else was at home at the time of the fire.

Fire Marshals were called and an investigation of the fire is ongoing said AFD.