Fire crews battle fire on East Amarillo Blvd.

UPDATE: According to Amarillo Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 10201 block of East Amarillo Blvd. at 6:49 PM to find a mobile home fully involved. Several nearby buildings, trees, vehicles, and grass were engulfed. A second alarm was requested with grass units. Amarillo Fire Department and Potter County Fire units responded. BNSF had to shut down tracks due to visibility. The fire was under control at 7:38 PM. The home and several sheds are a total loss. Fire Marshalls are investigating.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —A mobile home fire near East Amarillo Blvd. spread and became a grass fire, according to the Amarillo Fire Department.

AFD Captain, Cody Snyder said on Saturday, August 8 that a mobile home fire near East Amarillo Blvd. had spread and become a grass fire. Snyder also said the land adjacent to the involved structure fire was overgrown with debris, making it difficult for crews to access it.

Potter County Fire was said to be assisting and BNSF has been notified due to the railroad tracks being involved or threatened, according to Snyder.

