UPDATE (2:12 p.m.):

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Hollywood Fire was estimated to be 10% contained. Officials say that aircraft have been ordered to assist ground crews with suppression activities.

UPDATE (1:50 p.m.):

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Hollywood Fire was estimated to be 5% contained as of 1:50 p.m.









ORIGINAL:

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), a fire in Randall County closed FM 2186 from Hill Road to Bushland Road Thursday afternoon.

Drivers are advised to expect detours and plan an alternate route through the area. Further, drivers should remain cautious and keep watch for emergency vehicles and first responders.

via Texas A&M Forest Service

According to a further announcement from the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire was estimated to span 100 acres and was noted at 0% containment. The forest service referred to the blaze as the Hollywood Fire.