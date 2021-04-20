Fire breaks out on SE 58th Street, crews responding

Local News

Fire breaks out on SE 58th Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A fire has broken out on the 400 block of Southeast 58th Street, near Tri-State Speedway.

Confirmed by the Amarillo Fire Department, crews are currently responding. Drivers are encouraged to use a different route through the area and otherwise use caution.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

