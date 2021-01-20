Amarillo Fire Department responding to fire in west Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department has reported and is responding to a structure fire in west Amarillo.

Captain Cody Snyder said that the structure is on the 900 block of North Fairmont. The Captain said there is heavy smoke and a partial roof collapse.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

