Amarillo Fire Department responding to fire in west Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department has reported and is responding to a structure fire in west Amarillo.
Captain Cody Snyder said that the structure is on the 900 block of North Fairmont. The Captain said there is heavy smoke and a partial roof collapse.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
