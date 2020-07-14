Fire being fought near FM 168 and Country Club Road

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
9_11 Fire Truck Visits Bivins Elementary_4908307548435663274

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Fire Fighters are fighting a large grass fire near FM 168 and Country Club Rd. according to the Randall County Sheriffs Office.

The Randall County Sheriffs Office said the fire in Randall County is being fought and that there are structures threatened by the fire.

The Sheriffs Office is asking people to avoid the area and allow first responders to do their jobs.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss