Fire being fought near FM 168 and Country Club Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Fire Fighters are fighting a large grass fire near FM 168 and Country Club Rd. according to the Randall County Sheriffs Office.

The Randall County Sheriffs Office said the fire in Randall County is being fought and that there are structures threatened by the fire.

The Sheriffs Office is asking people to avoid the area and allow first responders to do their jobs.

Fire fighters are actively fighting a large grass fire near FM 168 and Country Club Rd. in Randall County. There are structures threatened by the fire. Please avoid the area and allow first responders to do their jobs. — Randall County S. O. (@RandallCountySO) July 14, 2020

