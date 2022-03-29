ELLIS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma are reporting a wildfire that is causing potential evacuations in west Oklahoma.

According to a post on NWS Norman’s Twitter account, a fire warning has been issued for Ellis and Roger Mills Counties after a fire started east of Canadian, Texas. The fire is traveling east towards Ellis and Roger Mills Counties.

“If you’re in the towns of Durham Crawford, and Dead Warrior Lake, be careful and be prepared to evacuate!” the tweet read. “Follow instructions from local emergency management.”