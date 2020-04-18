Fire at Xcel Energy facility causes $125,000 worth of damage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A fire at the Xcel facility early Saturday morning left the building with $125,000 worth of damage, according to fire officials.

The Amarillo Fire Department said they got a report of a possible structure fire around 3:13 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at the Xcel facility, located at 306 N. Nelson.

AFD said they arrived at the scene at 3:17 a.m. where they found a fire and heavy smoke coming from the building. Due to the size of the fire, AFD said a second alarm response was requested, resulting in seven AFD units on the scene.

The fire was difficult to access according to the AFD, but they said they had it under control by 4:28 a.m. AFD said that there were no workers present, and there were no injuries caused by the fire.

The fire department said that the efforts made by the firefighters helped contain the damage to a small portion of the large facility.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s office was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire, but the investigation determined the cause was undetermined, according to the AFD.

