Fire at Axiom apartments causes $500,000 in damage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —There was a fire at the Axiom apartments in Amarillo on Sunday, May 10 that fire officials said caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.

The Amarillo Fire Department said they responded to a fire alarm that occurred at 7:12 a.m. and arrived to the scene of the fire at 1550 Bell St. by 7:17 a.m.

When AFD arrived, they noticed fire and smoke coming from the third floor of an apartment building.

According to the fire department, other fire crews said they found fire between the second and third floors.

The fire caused an estimated $500,000 worth of damage but was under control by 8:14 a.m. according to the AFD.

Due to fire, smoke, and water damage, residents were forced to leave in twelve different units of the apartment building, according to the AFD.

AFD also said the Red Cross was contacted to help the residents of the affected apartments, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

