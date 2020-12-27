Fire at Plains Dairy causes $75,000 worth of damage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – At 10:56 am on December 27th, Amarillo Fire Department units were dispatched to a commercial building fire alarm at 300 N Taylor St.

Units arrived on the scene and investigated.

Fire crews entered the structure and found a light amount of smoke in the structure and

water spraying in an interior area of the structure.

Incident command requested a second alarm response. Fire crews investigated the area where water was spraying from the ceiling and found evidence of a fire in the area. A water line melted in the area of the fire. The spraying of water from the melted line extinguished the fire. Fire crews insured that the fire was extinguished and declared the fire under control at 11:11 am.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal Office responded to investigate.