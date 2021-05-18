Finishing high school on a high note: Meet Skylar and Clint Maurer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Skylar and Clint Maurer are both seniors at Panhandle High School and are preparing to graduate on Friday, May 21.

However, the two are not just any regular brother-sister duo. Skylar and Clint were born only 13 minutes apart, with Skylar being the oldest.

Earlier this month, both Skylar and Clint qualified to compete at the State Track Meet in Austin. Clint shared that he qualified in the 800m and the field event, pole vault. As for Skylar, she also qualified in pole vault, the 4x100m relay, 4x200m relay, and the 4x400m. The siblings stated that they have been pole vaulting together for many years now.

“Yeah, we help each other out a lot. We’ve been doing it for a long time. It’s weird that it’s over now,” said Clint. Skylar continued to add, “We’ve been doing it for so long, we kind of know how to coach each other. So that helps a lot.”

However, Clint and Skylar are also running a tight race in the classroom. At the time of the interview, Skylar shared that she currently held the title of Valedictorian while her brother was Salutatorian. She explained, “We’re very close, like, not even a whole point separated. I’m one right now and he’s two.”

As anyone can see, while excelling both in and outside the classroom, academics have remained a top priority to the Maurer’s.

With graduation quickly approaching, Clint and Skylar have planned out their paths for higher education.

Clint shared, “I’ll be going to Texas A&M. I’ll be studying aerospace engineering.” As for Skylar, she stated, “I’ll be going to West Point at the end of June and I’m hoping to study life science.”

As mentioned before, the Maurer’s will graduate on Friday, May 21st from Panhandle High School.

From everyone here at KAMR Local Four News, congratulations to the Class of 2021!