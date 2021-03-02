Fine art brings luck to Downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Luck is the theme of March 17 each year and the Greyhound Gallery is bringing at bit of that luck to downtown with an opening art exhibition, it announced.

The Greyhound Gallery will present ‘The Lucky Dog’ opening art exhibition show Friday, March

5. The exhibition will start at 6 p.m. in The Derrick located at 814 S. Taylor.

The opening show is expected feature local artists as well as artists from Oklahoma City, OK; Denver, CO; Lubbock, TX; Austin, TX; and the DFW metroplex. The event will have live music by local singer, Emily George and cocktails along with area food trucks Stix and Cocina on the Go. The Greyhound

Gallery will also giving away original pieces of art to several lucky guests for those that attend

the event.

“We are beyond excited to get the chance to show off this space after being limited by the

pandemic,” gallery manager Jesse Melson says, “we planned originally to open last April but

had to put things on hold. So, in the down time we gathered a collection from local artists and

several from north Texas and Colorado that you should come and see.”

The Greyhound Gallery sits in a space that was originally built as a Greyhound Bus Station in

1946 – now called The Derrick. The historic station is now utilized as an event space, art gallery,

executive office suites and co-working membership space, and showcases the Tascosa Office

Furniture Showroom.

“Having a gallery in this space just makes sense. Having multiple events each year – weddings, cooperate parties, non-profit events and soon the coworking space, it provides eye candy for anyone that enters but also provides the chance for an artist to sell their work,” owner Bryan Barton said.

With the historic qualities and architecture of the building, the gallery lives in 13,000 square feet

of space and has 600+ feet of linear wall space to work with throughout the three floors of the building.

“At the moment we have nearly 130 pieces of art hanging,” said Melson, “and we expect 30-50 more pieces to arrive by the opening show.