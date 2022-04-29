AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mother’s Day is coming up on May 8. If you’re having trouble finding a gift, why not try an edible arrangement with fruits, cookies, brownies, and other sweets? You can find these options and much more at Edible Arrangements here in Amarillo.

According to Edible Arrangements owner Shelly Thompson, customers can order online or call the store at 806-322-2266 for assistance. Specific arrangements can be found under the mother state tab that customers can go through, with various sizes and prices listed.

Remember that ordering sooner than later is always preferred. You can visit Edible Arrangements at 121 West Gate Parkway Suite 60 to explore in-store options.