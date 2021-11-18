‘Finding your missing piece’: National Adoption Month celebrations across Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The month of November is National Adoption Month, and Amarillo and Lubbock are holding events to raise awareness about the children who are waiting to be adopted in Texas.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services listed the following events across the Panhandle:

Thursday, Nov. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to noon in Amarillo — a celebration of 16 children being adopted by 12 families with the theme, “Adoption: Wanted, Chosen, Loved” at the Randall County Courthouse. A puzzle and heart icon is being incorporated to represent “finding your missing piece.”

— a celebration of 16 children being adopted by 12 families with the theme, “Adoption: Wanted, Chosen, Loved” at the Randall County Courthouse. A puzzle and heart icon is being incorporated to represent “finding your missing piece.” Friday, Nov. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to noon in Lubbock — a celebration of 10 children being adopted by 6 families with the theme, “Adopted: Wanted, Chosen, Loved” at the Lubbock Impact Church (2707 34th Street). The celebration will include gift bags, face painting, food/beverage with Lubbock police and SWAT units in the parking lot.

Learn more about becoming an adoptive parent at AdoptChildren.org