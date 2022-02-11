AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Both the Amarillo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety said they will have extra officers and troopers on patrol this weekend looking for intoxicated drivers on the roadways, because of the Super Bowl.

Corporal Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department said they are looking for drivers that are not staying in between the lines and any other erratic driving.

Both Cpl. Hilton and Sgt. Cindy Barkley with the Texas Department of Public Safety said there are easy ways to prevent you from getting on the road this weekend and endangering the lives of yourself and others.

Sgt. Barkley said plan ahead on how you are going to be getting yourself home later in the evening and Cpl. Hilton added there are plenty of rideshare services you can use or if you are having a party, at a friend’s or family’s house, see if you can stay.

“If you can’t do that, then getting them to give you a ride home or another friend or family member to give you a ride home or again calling one of those rideshare services to get you home,” said Cpl. Hilton.

Cpl. Hilton said the Amarillo Police Department treats Super Bowl Sunday much like a holiday weekend.

Cpl. Hilton said when it comes to cities our size, Amarillo tends to lead the state in a number of accidents and fatal accidents that occur. He added several of those have to do with drinking and driving.

Cpl. Hilton added APD sees a rise in calls during Super Bowl Sunday for other reasons as well.

According to Cpl. Hilton some of those other calls include family agreements and fights.