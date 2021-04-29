Final weekend of Amarillo Museum of Art WTAMU/AC Student Faculty Exhibit, free admission

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If artwork from local artists in the community is your cup of tea, you still have time to catch a unique exhibit. This is the final weekend of the Amarillo College & West Texas A&M University Student/Faculty Exhibition. The exhibit is hosted at the Amarillo Museum of Art, located at 2200 S. Van Buren Street.

Museum officials said the exhibit displays the best artwork from current students and faculty from both institutions. If you would like to visit the exhibit, AMOA is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

According to AMOA, the exhibit is a great way for students to create artwork to share with the community in a professional museum setting.

Admission is free. For more information about the exhibit, click here.