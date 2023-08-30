CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fill With Hope is set to host its annual Hole in One for Hunger golf tournament on Sept. 9 at the Palo Duro Creek golf course.

Cindy Sheets, executive director for Canyon Hope Ministries and Fill With Hope, said each golfer will be sponsoring a child through their registration.

“Registration is only $180. That $180 sponsors a child at Fill With Hope for an entire year,” she said.

Sheets said golfers will be teeing off at 8 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. depending on which flight they prefer.

“The morning flight has already filled at 8 a.m., but we do have spots available in our 1:30 flight. So we would love for them to register,” said Sheets. “You can do that online at fillwithhope.org or you can give me a call at (806) 433-9957.”

According to Sheets, the proceeds go directly toward feeding students in Canyon ISD.

“Every year in September we’ve had this golf tournament for probably the last 10 to 12 years and the big reason we have it when we do is it is our largest kickoff of the year for our Fill With Hope programs. So 100 percent of the proceeds from this event go toward feeding our children right here in Canyon ISD,” she said.

Sheets added that it’s important for the community to come together to support this cause.

“There is nothing like being able to feed a child and knowing that the proceeds from this event will go directly to one of our children right here who are in food insufficient homes,” noted Sheets. “They wouldn’t have anything to eat without our program. We’re very, very blessed to have the people we have here in Canyon. They are very generous and I know they would love to have a little bit of fun and come out and join us for this tournament.”