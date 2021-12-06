Fill With Hope prepares for December deliveries

Canyon, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fill With Hope held a packing party to pack extra food bags as it prepares for deliveries this month.

Fill With Hope said those who participated packed food for kids that are about to go on winter break.

Officials said this is one of the organization’s biggest packing nights saying they packed extra bags of food this month for their December Christmas deliveries.

Santa also went to the event and visited some of the kids.

“The blessing is that we’re able to have so many volunteers on the inside to be able to get this food delivered directly to them in the schools and place them in their little backpacks or in their lockers,” said Cindy Sheets Executive Director Canyon Hope Ministries Filled With Hope.

The packing party continues tomorrow and those wanting to help out can bring a jar of peanut butter or a box of Pop-Tarts to help.