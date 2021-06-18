FILL WITH HOPE hosts ‘Shoot for Hunger’ event

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – FILL WITH HOPE, a Canyon Hope Ministries program, is expected to host a clay shooting event at River Breaks Ranch from 8 a.m. through noon, June 18.
“FILL WITH HOPE is a program operated by the nonprofit organization Canyon Hope Ministries. It provides Hope-Totes each weekend of the school year to Elementary, Intermediate, Junior & High School students.” states the organization’s website, “Hope-Totes consist of fruit juice boxes, pop tarts, cereal, peanut butter crackers, pretzels, animal crackers, fruit bars, beef sticks, ravioli & peanut butter.”
Information regarding the clay shoot, according to the organization’s website;
- Team packages are available (four shooters, four lunch tickets) for $700
- Individual packages are available (one shooter, one lunch ticket) for $175
- Check-in for the event is noted at 8 a.m., with the shoot beginning at 9 a.m.
- Raffles and awards are expected to follow the event
More information and registration can be found here.
