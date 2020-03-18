Fiesta Foods taking precautions amid COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fiesta Foods in Amarillo has started taking precautions for themselves and their customers due to COVID-19.

Fiesta Foods Owner, Ken Copheranham, said “we’re sanitizing the check stands regularly, we’re sanitizing the shopping baskets handles regularly as much as we can. We are being very conscious of wearing gloves. We’re not to the point of wearing masks yet, but it’s just a regular sanitation cycle that we’re trying to stay on top of. “

Copheranham went on to talk about certain customers that have begun hoarding tissue paper products saying, “Whenever someone hoards, it’s keeping the next person from being able to get it…However, we have gone to a limit two package per guest policy.”

The employees at Fiesta Foods have had to step up during all of this to keep up, and Copheranham knows they can only do so much saying, “All of our teammates have stepped up above and beyond, but they can only work this hard for so long without any time off.

