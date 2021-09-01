Fido Friendly Magazine to kick off 13th cross-country pet adoption tour

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KAMR/KCIT) – Fido Friendly Magazine is set to kick off its 13th annual “Get Your Licks on Route 66” tour on Sept. 4, aiming to stop at local shelters along the old route to help find pets across the country forever homes.

The Amarillo SPCA and Pet Supplies Plus were noted by the magazine as set to host the Amarillo event on Sept. 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 5807 SW 45th Ave. Amarillo SPCA dogs will be available for adoption during the event.

“We are so excited about this year’s tour,” said founder Susan Sims, Publisher of FIDO Friendly Magazine. “After all that we have been through during Covid-19, this tour is going to be special. We can’t wait to help participating animal shelters find forever homes for their homeless pets and through our prize wheel, raise money for the individual shelters.”

On Sept. 16 through Sept. 18, the Amarillo SPCA will also be holding its annual fundraising garage sale at 7105 Elmhurst. Sept. 16 and 17 will have operating hours from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sept. 18 will see hours open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sale is described by the Amarillo SPCA to help shelter animals, giving funds to care for the critters until forever homes can be found. Because the Amarillo SPCA is not affiliated with the national SPCA and claims to receive no funding from them or any other federal or state organization, it said that the organization relies on the community.

Those who wish to donate items to the annual garage sale, according to the organization, should drop off items at 7105 Elmhurst or call 355-5260 before Sept. 15.