AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a female found dead in a park on Sunday.

According to an APD press release, at around 9:06 a.m. on June 25, officers were dispatched to a park located at the 1400 block of NW 18.

APD said Homicide detectives responded and are investigating.

The release states that an autopsy has been ordered by Justice of the Peace Horn and her family has been notified.

The Amarillo Police Department detailed in the press release, “We understand that some citizens have posted videos and false information has been circulating on social media. We would ask for the sake of the family and friends of the decedent, that these be taken down and not shared.”